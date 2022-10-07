Scotland’s women’s rugby team targeting win against Wales to help clinch quarter-final place at world cup, says Hawick’s Lisa Thomson
Borderers Lisa Thomson, Lana Skeldon and Chloe Rollie have been named in the Scottish team for their 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand this weekend and they can’t wait to get going, they say.
That’s a pool match versus Wales on Sunday, October 9, at Northland Events Centre in Whangarei, with kick-off at 5.45am UK time, and it will be screened live on ITV.
Head coach Bryan Easson is going with a team almost unchanged from the Scots’ last game, a 21-17 loss to the USA in Edinburgh in August, with only two new faces featuring among his starting XV for their first world cup appearance for a dozen years.
Centre Thomson, 25, partners Hannah Smith in midfield, hooker Skeldon, 28, packs down in the front row alongside Molly Wright and Christine Belisle and Rollie, 27, will be playing at full-back.
Hawick’s Thomson and Skeldon are on 46 and 54 caps respectively and Jedburgh’s Rollie is on 50.
Easson, 49 tomorrow, said: “We are all just excited to get under way here in Whangarei.
“When the players take to the pitch on Sunday, it will mark a moment that has been 12 years in the making for Scotland Women, so it will be incredibly poignant for everyone involved and hopefully for those watching back home too.
“The work-rate and dedication in our training sessions throughout the summer period and here in New Zealand have been exceptional.
“It will be crucial that we keep our composure and focus for the full 80 minutes on Sunday.
“I know the players are now raring to go against Wales.”
Thomson is certainly raring to go, saying: “That first game against Wales is huge.
“We know them inside out, and they know us the same.
“It's a big game. It sets off our world cup journey. Everyone’s buzzing to get out there and get started.”
Reigning champions New Zealand and Australia are also in Scotland’s group, but there are two third-place qualifying spots for competition’s quarter-finals up for grabs, raising the stakes for Sunday.
“We’re definitely looking to get out of our pool,” Thomson said.
“We’re looking at that first Wales game, and I think that will set us off on a good start.”
Scotland’s last meeting with Wales was a 24-19 defeat at this year’s Six Nations in Cardiff in April, and Thomson believes her side can make amends for that result this time round.
“We learned a lot about ourselves down there,” she said.
“We were in that game for 60 to 70 minutes. We created a lot of opportunities but just didn’t finish them off.
“We’ve been working on how to beat them. We’ve been working a lot on ourselves in the last six months.
“It’s about getting the balance right. We’re enjoying the experience, but when we’re out there to play, it’s still a game of rugby.
“We take in the experience and the occasion for sure. We’re at a world cup, and Scotland Women haven’t been there for 12 years.
“We definitely need to enjoy the experience and put on a performance to inspire the wee girls back home.”
Making up the rest of the Scots’ starting line-up, captained by Rachel Malcolm, are Rhona Lloyd, Megan Gaffney, Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Louise McMillan and Jade Konkel.
Sunday’s replacements are Jodie Rettie, Leah Bartlett, Elliann Clarke, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Eilidh Sinclair, Mairi McDonald, Meryl Smith and Shona Campbell.