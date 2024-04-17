​Scotland need to think positive ahead of trip to Italy despite 46-0 thumping by England in rugby’s Women’s Six Nations, says hooker Lana Skeldon

Lana Skeldon, front, and Chloe Rollie in action during Scotland's 46-0 Women's Six Nations loss to England at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium on Saturday (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

​A record crowd of 7,774 at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium in Edinburgh saw head coach Bryan Easson’s Scots lose out to the world’s top-ranked side, shipping three tries to trail 17-0 at half-time and conceding another five after the break.

That was their second loss of the tournament, following one by 15-5 at home to France at the end of March, leaving them second bottom of the table, with four points from three fixtures.

Next up is a visit to Parma this coming Saturday to take on the fourth-placed Italians, with kick-off at 4.45pm.

“If we focus on the negatives, we are never going to get anywhere, so, for me, I don’t want everyone to feel sorry for themselves,” said Hawick’s Skeldon.

“We have taken lessons from playing England and France, two of the best sides in the world, recently and now it is about putting the pieces of the puzzle together and finding a complete performance against Italy.

“The focus has already shifted to Italy. We need to take the good parts from the England game and the other two we have played and add to them and show people what we are all about.”

Skeldon, 30, was one of three Borderers fielded by Easson at the weekend, along with Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie and Hawick’s Lisa Thomson.

Skeldon and full-back Rollie, 28, started, with the former going off on the hour mark, and centre Thomson, 26, joined them from the bench 41 minutes in.

Skeldon is now on 68 caps, Rollie on 64 and Thomson on 58.