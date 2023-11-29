Scotland lock Glen Young shows appreciation for Jed-Forest
Winless they might be but unappreciated they’re not as they were among 22 teams acknowledged by United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh at their third annual club appreciation night last Friday.
That nod to the sport’s grass-roots saw all 23 members of the capital outfit’s match-day squad for their 24-22 loss at home to Benetton wearing the socks of their home-town clubs or the teams they started out at, with Scotland lock Glen Young digging out that part of Jed’s kit.
The Jedburgh 29-year-old has been at Edinburgh since 2021 after previously playing for Doncaster Knights, Newcastle Falcons and London’s Harlequins, joining fellow Borderers Darcy Graham, Patrick Anderson and Charlie Shiel.