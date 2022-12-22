Darcy Graham on the ball for Scotland versus New Zealand at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in November (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Edinburgh winger is recovering from a medial collateral ligament injury sustained during the capital side’s 38-17 home loss to Munster in the United Rugby Championship at the start of the month and is expected to be out of action until February.

That timescale means the 25-year-old is unlikely to be available for selection for Scotland’s first two Six Nations games – against England at London’s Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, February 4, and at home to Wales at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium a week later.

It’s hoped he’ll be better in time for the Scots’ games away to France on Sunday, February 26; at home to Ireland on Sunday, March 12; and hosting Italy on Saturday, March 18, however.

Darcy Graham scoring Scotland's first try against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in February during 2022's Six Nations (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Edinburgh’s last match before the Six Nations is at home to South Africa’s Sharks at the end of January and Graham is also expected to miss out on that one.

The Borderer has picked up 33 caps since making his international debut in November 2018 and scored a try against Wales and another against Italy at this year’s Six Nations, helping Townsend’s side to a fourth-place finish, on ten points from their five games.

A club spokesperson said: “Darcy Graham will miss our upcoming festive fixtures through injury, with the Scotland international winger expected to be sidelined until February.

“Graham picked up a knee injury in our United Rugby Championship contest against Munster at the DAM Health Stadium and left the match in the 26th minute.

Scotland wing Darcy Graham scoring a try for Scotland during their 2022 Six Nations match against Italy in March at the Olympic Stadium in Rome (Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)