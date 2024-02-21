Scotland hopeful Hawick’s Darcy Graham will be fit for last two matches of rugby’s 2024 Six Nations

Darcy Graham during Edinburgh's EPCR Challenge Cup tie at home to Gloucester at the capital's Hive Stadium in January (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old missed their opening two matches of the championship, a 27-26 win away to Wales on Saturday, February 3, and a 20-16 defeat at home to France on Saturday, February 10, with a quad injury sustained during Edinburgh’s 21-20 European Professional Club Rugby Challenge Cup loss hosting Gloucester on Saturday, January 13.

Graham – currently second only to fellow ex-Green Stuart Hogg as the national team’s all-time top try-scorer, with 24 – was scheduled for a return to action and 40th cap for this weekend’s Calcutta Cup match but has been ruled out by a groin issue he picked up while training with Edinburgh last week.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland are hopeful that he’s not going to miss out on the championship altogether for the second year on the trot after being ruled out of 2023’s by a knee injury, however.

“Darcy had started back with Edinburgh and we were very happy about that, but he's picked up a bit of a groin niggle at the moment, so he’s just nursing that,” said scrum coach Pieter de Villiers on Tuesday.

“We’ll see how that goes. We’ve got another fallow week coming up, so that will hopefully give him enough time and then we’ll just assess things from there.”

Graham’s two remaining chances to feature in this year’s Six Nations come away to Italy in Rome on Saturday, March 9, with kick-off at 2.15pm, and against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, March 16, at 4.45pm.

Head coach Gregor Townsend’s Scotland side are third in the table at the moment, with five points from two fixtures, three points and one place behind their English visitors.

They’ve won their last three Calcutta Cup fixtures against England and will now be looking to extend that winning run to four games for the first time since 1972.

Those wins were by 29-23 in London last year, 20-17 in Edinburgh in 2022 and 11-6 south of the border in 2021.

Ex-Gala and Border Reivers star Townsend, 50, is due to announce his match-day squad of 23 for this weekend’s game tomorrow.