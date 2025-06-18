Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expecting likes of Darcy Graham and Rory Darge to be in frame for late British and Irish Lions call-up
Hawick’s Graham, 28 this coming Saturday, was tipped by many to be given his first Lions call-up by head coach Andy Farrell but his name – along with those of ex-Southern Knight Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie and Tom Jordan – wasn’t on the list announced just over a month ago.
Edinburgh right-winger Graham, Glasgow Warriors openside flanker Rory Darge, Perpignan-bound fellow flanker Ritchie and Warriors full-back or fly-half Jordan are all in the Scotland squad named by Townsend, a Lion himself in 1997 and attack coach on 2021’s tour of South Africa, for July’s tests in Fiji and New Zealand, but the 52-year-old reckons there’s every chance that one or more of them will be in line for a late call-up, like Hawick’s Tony Stanger in 1997, Kelso’s Ross Ford in 2009 and Jedburgh’s Greig Laidlaw in 2017.
“The most pleasing aspect about the players that have missed out is how well they’ve played since and how they’ve responded to the news that they weren’t going to be on the Lions tour,” he told last week’s BBC Radio Scotland rugby podcast.
“Darcy scored a hat-trick the week after he wasn’t selected Rory got man of the match against Stormers and has been playing excellently and Jamie’s carried on his really good form, as has Tom Jordan.
“They’ve still been playing very good rugby, if not even better rugby than they played in the Six Nations, so that’s going to put them in the best position posssible if there are changes to that Lions squad, and if you go by history, that’s going to happen.
“Already we’ve had one change to the tour party, unfortunately for Zander Fagerson, and there are likely to be more when you play games and you’ve got the travel throughout Australia making it tougher to recover from game to game.”
Townsend also told of his pride at seeing fellow former Gala and Border Reivers player John Dalziel recruited by Farrell, 50, as forwards coach for July and August’s tour, saying: “We’re delighted that John was selected as one of the coaches and it’s been great being part of his journey and hearing how he’s getting on.
“We’re buzzing for him and proud of his involvement.
“It takes me back to four years ago and previously – many, many years ago – as a player and it’s a unique and very special group to be involved in.”
Townsend’s podcast interview can be heard at https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p07nvrfp/episodes/downloads
The Lions’ last Australian tour was in 2013 and it saw Hawick’s Stuart Hogg given the first of his three call-ups by the multinational outfit, though he didn’t feature in any tests that time round.
Graham, Darge and Ritchie all featured in Scotland’s last game against Australia, a 27-13 autumn test victory at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in November, with Jordan named as an unused substitute.
Farrell’s Lions are due to play the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday, July 19, in Melbourne seven days later and in Sydney on Saturday, August 2.