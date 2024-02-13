Scotland's Hector Patterson going past France's Zinedine Aouad during their countries' Under-20 Six Nations match at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium on Friday (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

Gala’s Kerr, 19, kept hold of the No 14 jersey he was given for the prior Friday’s opening 37-29 defeat away to Wales in Colwyn Bay and played for the full 80 minutes against the French.

The Glasgow Warriors winger, formerly at Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir Bears, was joined by Selkirk’s Callum Smyth and Monroe Job and Denholm’s Hector Patterson from the replacements’ bench during the second half.

Loosehead prop Smyth, 20, was brought on at the break to take over from Robbie Deans but was only on the pitch for a matter of moments before sustaining a head injury during a tackle on French lock Antonin Corso.

Scotland's Kerr Johnston warming up ahead of their 29-14 Under-20 Six Nations loss to France on Friday at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

Edinburgh scrum-half Patterson, 19, was fielded by head coach Kenny Murray on the hour mark, replacing Murdoch Lock, and fellow 19-year-old Job, a No 8 for Borders Fosroc Super Series side Southern Knights, swapped places with Jonny Morris for the final six minutes or so of the match.

The Scots’ tries – in front of a crowd of 6,837, a record for a home U20 fixture – were scored by Lock and Jerry Blyth-Lafferty, with Isaac Coates adding a conversion.

Xan Mousques, Hoani Bosmorin, Thomas Souverbie and Mathis Castro Ferreira scored France’s tries, with Axel Desperes converting three and also kicking a penalty.

That loss leaves Scotland second bottom of the tournament standings with only a single point to their name ahead of a visit from table-toppers England on Friday, February 23, with kick-off at 7.15pm.

Trips to basement side Italy and second-placed Ireland follow, respectively on Friday, March 8, at 7.15pm and Friday, March 15, at 7pm.

Murray, 50, was impressed by the support shown for his side and is hoping for more of the same for England’s visit, saying: “The crowd at Hive Stadium on Friday evening was fantastic.

“That extra-man mentality gave the boys a needed boost to come back fighting in the second half.

“Some of the team who played in France last year experienced a similar atmosphere, but none of them had played in front of a home crowd like that before.

“Thanks to the fans for their support. We can't wait to get out in front of a home crowd again when we play against England next week.”