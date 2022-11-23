Scotland can beat any team in world at rugby on their day, according to Hawick hat-trick hero Darcy Graham

Hawick's Darcy Graham scoring his second try for Scotland against Argentina at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Edinburgh wing Graham scored a hat-trick as the Scots signed off their autumn test series with a 52-29 victory against Argentina on Saturday, following a 28-12 win against Fiji and losses to Australia by 16-15 and New Zealand by 31-23.

The 33-times-capped 25-year-old reckons head coach Gregor Townsend’s team are ready to give a good account of themselves at next year’s Six Nations, due to kick off away to England in just over two months’ time.

“It was nice to end the campaign on a high,” said Graham.

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg applauding fans after their win against Argentina at the weekend (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

“The New Zealand game was frustrating – it still hurts – but I thought the boys went out and put on an 80-minute performance against Argentina.

“It was a decent campaign, so we just need to take the confidence from that into the Six Nations.

“We’ve still got a wee bit to go, but I think we’ve produced some very positive stuff over this campaign.

“When we’re on our game, we can beat any team in the world, so we’ve just got to make sure we’re on our game.”

Cameron Redpath being congratulated by Stuart Hogg after scoring a try for Scotland against Argentina at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Graham credits the return of stand-off Finn Russell for the upturn in Scotland’s fortunes over the course of their four-test autumn series.

The Racing 92 star was left out of Townsend’s initial autumn series squad but was recalled midway through the campaign for their concluding tests against New Zealand and Argentina.

The 30-year-old set up four of the Scots’ eight tries against the Pumas at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at the weekend and was involved in another three, forcing ex-Gala and Border Reivers star Townsend, 49, to concede afterwards that he looks set to be a shoo-in for his Six Nations line-up.

Graham described Russell as a joy to play alongside.

Glen Young during a Scotland training session in Edinburgh ahead of Saturday's win against Argentina (Pic: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

“It’s easy to attack when you’ve got Finn there,” he said.

“He controls the game very well. He’s a magician. It’s nice to see him back and on top form. He played amazingly on Saturday.

“You just have to look at that performance to see how he brings out the best in everybody else round about him. When he’s on his game, we’re a very good team.

“I noticed a huge difference when Finn came into camp, just the calmness he has. He’s so chilled.

Scotland's Stuart Hogg and Darcy Graham celebrating during their autumn nations series win against Argentina at the weekend in Edinburgh (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

“He directs a lot in training and gets our attack going really well and then he pulled that performance out of the bag against Argentina. He was phenomenal.”

Graham was one of three Borderers in Saturday’s matchday squad, fellow ex-Hawick player Stuart Hogg starting at full-back and picking up his 96th cap and Jedburgh’s Glen Young featuring among the replacements and coming on seven minutes from the end, replacing Grant Gilchrist, for his third.

Hogg, 30, now only 14 games off the record of 110 appearances set by Kelso’s Ross Ford in 2017, also got on the scoresheet, touching down his 27th try for Scotland.

