​Scotland A call-up v Chile for Melrose’s Harri Morris

Harri Morris during a Scotland A training session at Edinburgh’s Oriam on Monday (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

​Melrose’s Harri Morris has been named in the first Scotland A rugby match-day squad for two years.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Scottish seconds host Chile at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 6pm, and head coach Peter Horne has selected the former Southern Knight as one of his replacements.

The Edinburgh academy hooker, 23, is the only Borderer in Horne’s match-day squad but fellow former Melrose players Ross McCann, now at the capital club too, and Jamie Bhatti, back at Glasgow Warriors since 2021, have been given starting places and ex-Knight Ben Afshar joins him on the substitutes’ bench. Explaining Morris’s selection, former Melrose draft player Horne, 35, said: “He’s a cracking kid, just one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s honestly hard as nails. Like today, we’re doing a session and I said ‘right, let’s just pull the level back a little bit because a lot of the guys played on Saturday’ and, bless, anyone who runs near him just ends up getting twatted. He’s only got one gear, Harri.

“He’s obviously not had too many opportunities, but he was brilliant in a couple of Edinburgh A games. The physicality he brings is just next level.

“He’s someone that we see having a test future and it’ll be interesting to see how he steps up this weekend.”

Arron Reed, Matt Currie, Mosese Tuipulotu, Ross Thompson, Jamie Dobie, Gregor Hiddleston, D’Arcy Rae, Marshall Sykes, Ewan Johnson, Tom Dodd, Freddy Douglas and Ben Muncaster make up the rest of captain Stafford McDowall’s starting XV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the bench are Mikey Jones, Fin Richardson, Jare Oguntibeju, Liam McConnell, Ben Healy and Jack Brown.

Chile’s visit will be the first Scotland A game since they beat the same opposition 45-5 away in June 2022.

Bhatti, 31, also started that game, along with Melrose’s Rufus McLean and Jedburgh’s Glen Young was fielded as a 52nd-minute replacement.