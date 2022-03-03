Scintillating debut in Scots' starting line-up for ex-Melrose and Southern Knights player Rory Darge

It's there! Rory Darge touches down against France (picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Rory Darge, formerly with Melrose and Southern Knights, celebrated his first full start for the international side by scoring a try at BT Murrayfield against the Guinness tournament favourites.

The 22-year-old powered over the line from close range on 28 minutes, following a penalty, to bring the Scots to within four points of Les Bleus at 8-12.

Unfortunately, the French were in scintillating form on the day and won 36-17 to keep their Grand Slam bid very much on course.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delight for Rory Darge after scoring Scotland's first try against France (picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Darge garnered big plaudits from the television commentary team, and others, for his performance, described in many quarters as “world class”.

He was a regular menace at the breakdown and won a great deal of turnover ball, while making more successful tackles than any other Scotland player and returning the best carrying statistics of anyone on the field.

The young back row forward, now with Glasgow Warriors, made his debut for Scotland late on in the defeat by Wales in Cardiff last month but was given a starting role on Saturday by head coach Gregor Townsend.

Darge was playing as blindside flanker in place of regular choice Hamish Watson, who was sidelined with Covid issues.

Other Borderers in the team included the Hawick pairing of Stuart Hogg, at captain and full back, and Darcy Graham on the wing.

With the try line beckoning, Hogg was desperately unlucky to knock on a long pass from Chris Harris shortly before half time, which could have made a considerable difference to the game.

As it was, France scored shortly before the break and again very soon afterwards, which clattered Scottish hopes.

Hogg said there would be a good deal of self-examination among the squad before the trip to Italy on March 12.

They had let themselves down at vital times against France, while they had to learn “some hard truths and hard lessons” about where they were as a team.

"We will stay tight and we’ll enjoy each others’ company,” he added.