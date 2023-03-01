Rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership all over for Selkirk but two chances of silverware still on offer

Ryan Cottrell on the charge for Selkirk during their 45-17 defeat at Currie Chieftains on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

The Souters had already blown their chance of a top-four finish by losing 22-5 at home to Heriot’s Blues the weekend before last, rendering their trip to Edinburgh to take on Currie Chieftains on Saturday a dead rubber, but they’ve still got two pieces of silverware to play for and they’ll be giving that their best shot, he says.

Next up for Selkirk after their 44-17 defeat at Balerno’s Malleny Park, leaving them fifth in the table at the end of the regular premiership season with 46 points from 18 games, is this year’s Border League final against Melrose at Netherdale in Galashiels on Monday, March 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s followed by a Scottish cup second-round tie at home to Musselburgh on Saturday, March 25.

Selkirk's Andrew McColm being tackled at Currie Chieftains on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

“We’re kind of pleased with where we are for the season overall,” said Jaffray.

“We’re in the Border League final, which is great, and we’re in the cup still, having got a first-round bye, so there’s still lots to play for this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Scottish cup is important to us. It’s good to have two or three competitions because you want to have the opportunity to win some silverware.

“At the end of the day, you play to win. Yes, you want to perform well, but it’s about winning, so to get those extra opportunities to pick up silverware and enjoy success is great and the Scottish cup gives you that.

Scott McCymont on the attack for Selkirk at Currie Chieftains on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

“I’m a real supporter of the Border League too. It’s the oldest rugby union league in the world and I think that makes it really important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The current format isn’t ideal, certainly in our circumstances, only having played two games – ideally, youd want to play one or two more to make it a bit more meaningful – but it does offer an opportunity for a number of different teams to make the final.”

Selkirk’s tries on Saturday were scored by Ethan McVicar, Ryan Cottrell and Finlay Wheelans, with Aaron McColm converting one.

Greg Cannie, Jamie Forbes at the double, Ewan Stewart, Ryan Daley, Iain Sim and Kody McGovern touched down for their hosts, with Forbes adding four conversions.