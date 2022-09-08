Rugby's Southern Knights to play rearranged fixture against Ayrshire Bulls this weekend
Southern Knights are playing Ayrshire Bulls this Saturday in round five of rugby’s Fosroc Super6 Championship.
That match, at the Greenyards in Melrose, was originally scheduled for last Saturday but was postponed to allow the South Ayrshire side to play a pre-season friendly against Glasgow Warriors in Inverness the night before.
The Bulls were called up following the late withdrawal of the United Rugby Championship team’s intended opponents, Worcester Warriors.
Kick-off on Saturday will be at 1pm and the game will be broadcast live on BBC Sport Online, BBC iPlayer and the Scottish Rugby website.
The Knights are currently fifth in the championship with five points and the Bulls third with 14.