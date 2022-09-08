Rugby's Southern Knights to play rearranged fixture against Ayrshire Bulls this weekend

MELROSE, SCOTLAND - MAY 07: Bulls Liam McNamara on the ball during a FOSROC Super6 match between Southern Knights and Ayrshire Bulls at The Greenyards, on May 07, 2022, in Melrose, Scotland. (Pic: Bruce White/SNS Group/SRU)

That match, at the Greenyards in Melrose, was originally scheduled for last Saturday but was postponed to allow the South Ayrshire side to play a pre-season friendly against Glasgow Warriors in Inverness the night before.

The Bulls were called up following the late withdrawal of the United Rugby Championship team’s intended opponents, Worcester Warriors.

Kick-off on Saturday will be at 1pm and the game will be broadcast live on BBC Sport Online, BBC iPlayer and the Scottish Rugby website.