Rugby's Southern Knights sign off regular season with flourish ahead of Super6 final
Southern Knights signed off their regular Fosroc Super6 rugby season with a flourish ahead of next weekend’s play-off final by scoring six tries against Stirling County.
Stirling County managed to hold the Borderers to a 24-all draw at home in the opening game of the season at the end of July but never looked likely to repeat that feat at the Greenyards in Melrose last night.
Scotland under-20 cap Jacob Henry helped the Knights build up a 17-0 interval advantage with two first-half tries, the first after running wide of the Stirling defence at pace and the second after being assisted by Murdo McAndrew.
The hosts’ other first-half try was contributed by Fraser Renwick from a rolling maul.
Second-half tries from flanker Ruaridh Knott, replacements Russell Anderson and Shaun Gunn made it six touchdowns for head coach Rob Chrystie’s side, three of them converted by Jason Baggott.
A late rally by the visitors yielded a consolation try scored by Craig Jardine and converted by Craig Robertson to make the final scoreline 36-7.
Next up for the Knights is their final against Ayrshire Bulls at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium next Sunday, October 17, with kick-off at 1.30pm.