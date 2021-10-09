Rugby's Southern Knights sign off regular season with flourish ahead of Super6 final

Southern Knights' Jacob Henry was man of the match against Stirling County (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Stirling County managed to hold the Borderers to a 24-all draw at home in the opening game of the season at the end of July but never looked likely to repeat that feat at the Greenyards in Melrose last night.

Scotland under-20 cap Jacob Henry helped the Knights build up a 17-0 interval advantage with two first-half tries, the first after running wide of the Stirling defence at pace and the second after being assisted by Murdo McAndrew.

The hosts’ other first-half try was contributed by Fraser Renwick from a rolling maul.

Shaun Gunn on the ball for Southern Knights against Stirling County (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Second-half tries from flanker Ruaridh Knott, replacements Russell Anderson and Shaun Gunn made it six touchdowns for head coach Rob Chrystie’s side, three of them converted by Jason Baggott.

A late rally by the visitors yielded a consolation try scored by Craig Jardine and converted by Craig Robertson to make the final scoreline 36-7.