Rugby’s Southern Knights name squad for upcoming Fosroc Super Series Sprint

Sam Derrick on the ball for Southern Knights during their 19-19 pre-season friendly draw at the Greenyards in Melrose on Saturday against Stirling Wolves (Photo: Steve Cox)

Russell Anderson, formerly at Gala and Melrose, has been named by head coach Alan Tait as captain, with Patrick Anderson, previously at Duns, as vice-captain.

Former Scottish international Tait, 58, said: “The squad have really come together well and have been building well over the past few months.

“Introducing an additional training session and bringing the players in earlier has helped us build a solid foundation and they are really starting to gel.

Try-scorer Rory Brand on the ball for Southern Knights versus Stirling Wolves on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

“The squad have got a mixture of youth and experience and include players who have been in excellent form within the Tennent’s Premiership and Tennent’s National League Division 1.

“We’re really excited to see how they perform on the pitch in the coming Fosroc Super Sprint Series.”

Skipper Anderson, 29, added: “It’s a privilege to be asked to captain the team and I’ve really enjoyed working under the new coaching group.

“The squad look exciting, with some local players looking to step up and test themselves in the Super Sprint Series.

Murray Wilson on his way to scoring a try for Southern Knights against Stirling Wolves at the Greenyards on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

“There’s a real buzz amongst the group, and competition for places is building, which is going to make a big difference this year and really challenge the squad.”

Players still involved in Scottish cup or league campaigns will join the Knights at a later date.

The Melrose-based club’s props are Craig Bachurzewski, Finn Barry, Jąck Dobie and Eoin Harrison and their hookers, besides their captain, are James Bett, Ben McLean and Harri Morris.

Jamie Campbell, Erem Demirel, Will Hopes, Clark Skeldon and Cammy Thompson will vie for second-row places, as will Harry Borthwick, Rudi Brown, Sam Derrick, Allan Ferrie, Connor Sutherland and Garry Young in the back row.

Southern Knights on the attack against Stirling Wolves on Saturday at the Greenyards in Melrose (Pic: Steve Cox)

Rory Brand and Callum Davidson are their scrum-half options, with Harris Rutherford, Cameron Scott and Luke Townsend as stand-offs and Robbie Chalmers, Ryan Cottrell, Adam Hall, Callum Grieve and Murray Wilson as centres.

Besides vice-captain Anderson, 25, their back-three options are Keiran Clark, Aidan Cross, Finn Douglas and Ollie Melville.

The Knights’ season begins this coming Saturday with an away fixture against Edinburgh’s Watsonians kicking off at 3pm.

Ahead of that, they played a behind-closed-doors friendly at home at the Greenyards to Stirling Wolves on Saturday gone, drawing 19-19.

Rory Brand touching down for Southern Knights versus Stirling Wolves on Saturday in Melrose (Pic: Douglas Hardie)

Both Andersons featured in their starting line-up, along with Clark, Cross, Hall, Cottrell, Rutherford, Davidson, Derrick, Ferrie, Hopes, Campbell, Skeldon, Harrison and Dobie, with Barry, Bett, Bachurzewski, Demirel, Sutherland, Brand, Chalmers, Douglas and Wilson as replacements.

Their skipper, Wilson and Brand scored their tries on 36 minutes, 64 and 79.