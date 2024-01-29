Rugby’s Scottish National League Division 2 title still in Peebles’ sights as season nears end

David Collins on the way to scoring one of his three tries during Peebles' 54-13 win at home to Berwick at the Gytes on Saturday (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

​Second-placed Falkirk are only a point behind them after beating Kirkcaldy 49-35 at the weekend, however, so they can’t afford any slip-ups as both teams enter a three-game run-in to the end of the season.

With 15 fixtures played, head coach Graeme Paterson’s Pees are on 62 points and Falkirk on 61.

The Borderers’ remaining games are all away – to eighth-placed Stirling County this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm; at seventh-placed Kirkcaldy on Saturday, February 17, at 3pm; and at basement side Aberdeen Grammar on Saturday, March 16, also at 3pm.

Falkirk’s forthcoming fixtures are at home to second-from-bottom Berwick this weekend, away to fourth-placed Lasswade on the 17th and at home to Stirling on March 16.

Peebles all three reverse fixtures against their upcoming opponents – by 28-15 versus Stirling in December, by 46-17 against Kirkcaldy in November and by 46-13 hosting Aberdeen later that same month – so they’ll be looking for winning doubles on the road to keep up their title challenge.

The Pees’ try-scorers against their Northumbrian visitors were James Dow at the double, David Collins with a hat-trick, Ross Wolfenden, Matt Carryer and Jordan Charters, with Wolfenden converting all but one of them.

Aidan Rosie and Stu Farnaby scored unconverted tries for Berwick and Jack Webster kicked a penalty.

Paterson was pleased with the way his team put their game-plan into practice on Saturday and is hoping for more of the same this weekend, telling the club website: “It was a really good application of the game-plan we talked about and practised during the week.

“I thought weplayed some excellent rugby and scored some really good tries.

“Berwick put us under a bit of pressure in the first 20 minutes but we grew in confidence and showed what we can do.