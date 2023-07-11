Stuart Hogg looks dejected following Scotland's away Six Nations defeat to France on February 26 (Pic by David Rogers/Getty Images)

In March this year the 31-year-old full-back, of Hawick, announced his decision to hang up his boots after the Rugby World Cup but following a period of reflection he has decided to finish his career prior to the tournament due to the strain on his body.

The ex-Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs full-back made history this year by becoming the latest Scotland player to reach 100 caps, playing against Ireland.

He also entered the record books in 2021 when he became Scotland’s record try scorer, touching down for the 25th time, against Japan.

Hogg said: “It is difficult where to start but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby.“I fought with everything I had to make the Rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do. We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon.“It’s hard to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life. I will be retiring knowing that I have given my body and heart to rugby.

"I will be forever grateful to this amazing community and cannot wait to begin my journey as a proud supporter of the team.”

Hogg’s Scotland career began 11 years ago in February 2012 when he came off the bench against Wales having risen to prominence the week before with a memorable try for Scotland A against England Saxons.

After his debut, Hogg made an instant impact in his first start at Murrayfield by scoring a try against France.The man from Hawick has represented Scotland at two World Cups whilst also captaining the side in back-to-back wins over England in 2021 and 2022 as well as a historic victory against France in the Stade de France.In his club career, Hogg experienced success, winning the PRO12 with Glasgow Warriors in 2015 followed by lifting the European Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership in 2020 with Exeter Chiefs.His form was also rewarded by the British & Irish Lions with call-ups to three tours, in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

On the last tour, in South Africa, Hogg started two Tests.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “Following Stuart’s news we would like to wish him all the best in his retirement.

"He has been an outstanding player for Scotland and has had a career lit up with so many achievements, highlights and special memories.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Stuart for the majority of his career, and he was a joy to work with and watch on the training field and in games.

"He had a love for so many aspects of the game, and not only got joy from taking on defenders with ball in hand but also putting his team-mates into space. His basic skills and speed set him apart from other players, and it has been an amazing effort to play Test rugby for the past 11 years.

“To reach 100 caps this year was fitting and just reward for a career that has seen him represent the British & Irish Lions and win trophies both domestically and at a European level.“We respect his decision to step away now and understand the stresses and challenges his body has gone through in recent seasons.

"He has been an integral part of our squad for many years, as well as captaining the side to famous victories over England and France in 2021, and we all wish him well in his career post rugby. We look forward to welcoming him back to support us from the stands.”