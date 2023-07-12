Rugby union: Melrose-born flanker Rudi Brown seals move to French side
Melrose-born flanker Brown, 19, who first played youth rugby for his home town club at the tender age of five and has represented his country at under-16 and under-20 level, was one of Scotland’s stand-out performers during their mixed-bag 2023 Under-20s Six Nations campaign.
He is currently preparing for the age-grade side’s Junior World Trophy campaign in Kenya later this month.
Brown is the third promising young Scottish back-rower to move out of Scotland after leaving the academy system, with Rhys Tait and Archie Smeaton both signing for English Championship outfit Doncaster Knights last month and Harri Morris joining Doncaster on a season long loan.