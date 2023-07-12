Rudi Brown has sealed French move (Pic David Rogers/Getty Images)

Melrose-born flanker Brown, 19, who first played youth rugby for his home town club at the tender age of five and has represented his country at under-16 and under-20 level, was one of Scotland’s stand-out performers during their mixed-bag 2023 Under-20s Six Nations campaign.

He is currently preparing for the age-grade side’s Junior World Trophy campaign in Kenya later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad