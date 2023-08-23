Hawick head coach Matty Douglas (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

The Greens turned round 10-7 ahead following tries from Jae Linton and Nicky Little, with further tries in the second half via Linton's second, plus a fine brace from Morgan Tait and one each from Stuart Graham and Charlie Welsh.

Hawick head coach Matty Douglas told the Southern Reporter: “We started slowly but come the second half we played some really good expansive rugby and scored some good tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our defence was also where it needed to be after leaking a few tries the week before against Darlington."

The Greens will now turn their attention to their trip south to play a Tri-tournament against Fylde And Sale at Woodlands Memorial Ground, Lytham St Annes, this weekend.

Douglas added: “We don't know much about Sale or Fylde but they both play in high leagues in England so I'm sure it will be another tough test which is what is needed before Glasgow Hawks the following weekend.

"This will give boys another opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the opening day of the league season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will come on Saturday, September 2 when champs Hawick host Hawks in their Premiership opener.

Douglas said: “It will be 100 times tougher to win a Premiership again but we are up for the challange and will be looking to win any competition we are.