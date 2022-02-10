Rugby heroes on way to Wales in aid of Doddie Weir’s charity

Scottish Rugby Union president Ian Barr handing Saturday's Six Nations match ball to Rob Wainwright in Edinburgh this morning (Photo: Lisa Ferguson)

The fundraisers, including several former players from the region, are now heading south through England after riding through Selkirk and Hawick en route for Cardiff’s Principality Stadium to hand over the match ball for Saturday’s Six Nations game between Scotland and Wales.

They’re planning to complete that 500-mile journey for Doddie Aid by noon on Saturday, February 12, in plenty of time for the Doddie Weir Cup match’s 2.15pm kick-off.

Scottish Rugby Union president Ian Barr handed over the ball to former Scotland captain and Doddie Aid organiser Rob Wainwright at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium this morning.

Among the rugby heroes of yesteryear taking part in the ride are Iwan Tukalo, Duncan Hodge, Craig Joiner, Ian Smith, Carl Hogg, Graham Marshall, Gordon Hunter and Rory Lawson.

Former British and Irish Lion Wainwright, 56, said: “Some 500 miles, 48 hours – it’s going to be a tough call.

“Sleep will be a luxury that we’re looking forward to when we get there, but it’s all worth it if we get down there and Scotland do well.

“We’ve had some great support.

“For me, this is all about fundraising. There’s a challenge here and everyone’s going to be testing themselves, but hopefully we can get the message out there.

“Let’s hope we can help Doddie find treatments for MND and one day a cure.

“Doddie is loved in Scotland and beyond these borders as well. He’s a really nice guy and everyone just wants to help him out.”