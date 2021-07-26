Rugby club bosses call off 15-a-side tournament at Selkirk

Sevens convener David Nichol at Selkirk's Philiphaugh rugby club (Photo: John Smail)

The Philiphaugh club had been hoping to host that competition on Saturday, August 28, but have now called it off due to uncertainty about what Covid-19 restrictions are likely still to be in force by then.

“Given the continuing Covid-related requirements of social distancing and associated protocols, the club’s board members have agreed to cancel the event,” said tournament organiser David Nichol.

“The restrictions under which our changing facilities would have to operate meant we could not realistically cater for eight squads of players

“It is, of course, disappointing, but under the current circumstances I don’t think we had any other option.

“I’m sure the other clubs will appreciate our predicament.”

Selkirk have now arranged to play a pre-season friendly against Musselburgh on that date instead.