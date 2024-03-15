Rugby awards go to Galashiels youth volunteer Ethan Wilson and Newtown referee Andrew Edgar

Gala's Ethan Wilson with his Scottish Rugby community recognition award (Pic: SNS Group/SRU)

Gala’s Ethan Wilson has been handed this year’s young person’s award.

“Ethan joined Gala four years ago. Quickly settling into under-16 rugby, he engaged with players, coaches and the wider club, identifying that he would like to get involved in the club’s rugby development pathway,” said a spokesperson for the Netherdale club.

“He then took on the role of lead coach for one of the minis teams and that effectively enabled 20 young boys and girls to continue to play the sport.

Newtown's Andrew Edgar being given his Scottish Rugby community recognition award (Pic: SNS Group/SRU)

“Ethan further volunteered with after-school coaching and he has followed that this year by being part of the coaching team as their group progress through under-16 rugby.

“Ethan coaches in a way that allows him to pass on his contemporary knowledge of the game in a relatable manner to the players.

“The commitment of someone so young to give so much back to the game has been commended by those who have nominated Ethan.

“Ethan has assisted with a programme which promotes the expansion of rugby to those who haven’t yet played the game.

“He shared his experiences of what the game has to offer and how it helps him develop key life skills, behaviour, discipline and community spirit.

“His commitment hasn’t stopped there as Ethan is involved in Gala’s events committee, not only helping to organise our youth awards dinner but also significant events like Marooned@Gala, the largest event on the calendar for the club.

“Ethan’s continued selflessness has prompted this award.

“His ability to jump in and do whatever it takes to grow rugby with young players and support the long-term viability of rugby in Galashiels has been admirable.”

The region’s other award went to Newtown’s Andrew Edgar, named as community referee of the season.

“Andrew has refereed matches across the area for three decades,” said Iain Heard, allocations secretary for the Borders Rugby Referees’ Society.

“Every week during those 30 years, he has given up his time to provide games of rugby for hundreds of players.

“In his early officiating years, he worked his way up to the national panel of referees and was involved at that level for a while.

“When he realised he was spending more time travelling each week, he came back to the society and has been helping out ever since.

“The respect Andrew has gained from clubs and players alike is credit to his refereeing style and how he manages games.

“Andrew is always on hand to referee at whatever level is necessary and his adaptability to handle any game he is assigned to with ease is something which has been heavily praised by those within the referees group.

“Andrew is also keen to promote the benefits of becoming a referee, particularly at society meetings.

“Andrew is very much a quiet individual who is always willing and able to help, and to have been so committed to any organisation for 30 years is a considerable achievement.

“The fact the role he is undertaking each week is one in which there is considerable pressure put on the body, and also mentality as referees can be subjected to abuse, says a huge amount about his commitment.

“His nomination really is down to his length of service and his ability to maintain his standards for so long.