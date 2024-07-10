Rory Sutherland in line for 32nd rugby cap v USA but fellow Borderers Glen Young and Patrick Harrison miss out

Rory Sutherland, right, on the ball for Scotland during their 73-12 win against Canada in Ottawa on Saturday (Photo: Chris Tanouye/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

Jedburgh’s Glen Young helped Scotland run up a 73-12 victory away to Canada after being given his first start for the national rugby team in Ottawa on Saturday gone, but he’ll have to wait for his fifth cap as he’s not got the nod for this Friday’s follow-up against the USA.

Edinburgh lock Young was one of two Borderers in head coach Gregor Townsend’s starting XV for that 11-try win, along with Glasgow Warriors loosehead prop Rory Sutherland.

Young, 29, played for the full 80 minutes of his fourth international appearance, with 31-times-capped Sutherland, 31, being replaced by Nathan Macbeth just after the 50-minute mark.

Young’s three previous Scotland games were as a replacement, against Argentina in July and November 2022 and Australia that October.

Glen Young running with the ball for Scotland against Canada in Ottawa on Saturday (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

Hawick’s Sutherland, an international since 2016, was the most-capped player in Saturday’s starting line-up by a margin of 22, the next most experienced being Edinburgh flanker Luke Crosbie, with eight prior appearances to his name.

It was his first start since September’s 45-17 Rugby World Cup win against Tonga – having only made one appearance, from the bench, at this year’s Six Nations, for the Scots’ concluding 17-13 loss in Ireland in March, and he looks likely to have another cameo role coming up this week, having been handed a seat on the bench against the Americans.

Also in Saturday’s match-day squad of 23 was ex-Melrose winger Ross McCann, given a late call-up following the Great Britain sevens team’s failure to qualify for this summer’s Olympics in France.

The 26-year-old, now a team-mate of Young’s at United Rugby Championship outfit Edinburgh, was one of five uncapped substitutes but he got his first cap after coming on for Gus Warr on 64 minutes.

Ross McCann arriving for his Scotland debut against Canada on Saturday in Ottawa (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

The tourists’ tries in Ontario were scored by Dylan Richardson, Arron Reed and Warr all at the double, plus Harry Paterson, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall and Kyle Steyn, with Ross Thompson converting five and Ben Healy four.

Touching down for their hosts, featuring former Melrose players Conor Young and Mitch Richardson, were Lucas Rumball and Kyle Baillie, with Peter Nelson adding a conversion.

Hooker Patrick Harrison was the only of the three Borderers in Townsend’s squad to miss out and he’s been overlooked for this week’s game in Washington DC too, along with Young.

West Linton’s Harrison, 22, remains uncapped, this four-stop tour being his first call-up, but he’s almost a shoo-in for a first cap over the following two games as he’ll be one of only two No 2s left by the end of it, along with Edinburgh team-mate Ewan Ashman.

That’s because the Scots’ tour finale versus Uruguay in Montevideo on Saturday, July 27, falls outwith the international window, ruling out non-Scottish-based players such as Northampton Saints’ Robbie Smith and South African Richardson, the only other hookers selected.

Looking ahead to the Scots’ next match, against the USA this Friday, ex-Gala star Townsend, 51, said: “We’ve just got to make sure that we hit the standards we want to set on this tour.

“Mostly on Saturday night we did that and now we have to back it up.

“Parts of our system didn’t always function, but that was the first time this group have played together.

“I loved the effort, the energy and the relentless nature of us showing that we were going to play for 80 minutes. That was pleasing.”

The tourists’ only other match is versus Chile on Saturday, July 20, in Santiago.

Sione Tuipulotu and ex-Southern Knight Rory Darge co-skipper Scotland this week and making up the rest of the vistors’ starting XV are Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Duhan van der Merwe, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Pierre Schoeman, Ashman, Murphy Walker, Alex Craig, Scott Cummings, Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson.