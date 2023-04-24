Roadshows explaining new rugby tackle-height rules to kick off in Galashiels

Scottish Rugby vice-president Keith Wallace

The Scottish Rugby Union are staging 11 roadshows nationwide to offer further details of that move to coaches, players and match officials and the first will be at Gala’s Netherdale Stadium next Wednesday, May 10, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The new rules – applying to the youth game and adult rugby up to Tennent’s Premiership level but not the likes of Melrose’s Southern Knights – will see permitted tackle heights reduced.

Players for teams such as Hawick, Jed-Forest, Selkirk and Kelso will no longer be aloowed to tackle at shoulder height but will instead have to make contact below the sternum.

That change follows trials conducted in France and South Africa showing that lowering tackle heights reduces the number of head-on-head contacts and concussions suffered by players.

World Rugby’s executive board are urging national unions to take part in further trials and that call will be heeded in Scotland once next season begins.

Scottish Rugby vice-president Keith Wallace said: “Player welfare is of utmost importance to the union’s club rugby board, and as custodians of the community game, it is vital that we place safety and enjoyment at the heart of the decisions we make.

“We strongly believe reducing the tackle height from next season will create a more positive, and ultimately safer environment, for our sport to be played in.”

Mark Harrington, World Rugby’s chief player welfare and rugby services officer, added: “It is great to see Scottish Rugby joining unions across the world in opting into the global law trial on lowering the tackle height in the community game.

“Scottish Rugby has provided the model for the rest of the world to follow when it comes to their open engagement and thoughtful consultation with everyone involved in the game in Scotland.