Prop Shawn Muir tells of pride at hitting double-century of appearances for Hawick

Shawn Muir in action for Hawick for the 200th time against Musselburgh on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

The 29-year-old reached that milestone during the Tennent’s Premiership front-runners’ 55-5 victory against Musselburgh at home at Mansfield Park on Saturday, joining a select band of 43 club stalwarts – including former Scottish internationals Tony Stanger, Jim Renwick and Colin Deans – to have notched up a double-century of games with the Teries’ first XV.

“I’ve been in Hawick my whole life, so I first picked up a ball at primary school and kept playing through to high school, and I moved straight on to Hawick Rugby Club from there,” Muir told Scottish Rugby’s website.

“School rugby was a fun time, getting to run about with your best mates and have a laugh. We didn’t ever win anything, but I’ve got a lot of fond memories.”

Shawn Muir playing for Hawick against Glasgow Hawks in 2018 (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Muir made his first appearance for Hawick’s senior squad at the age of 17 in 2010 in a Border League match against Langholm.

“I remember my first cap well,” he recalled. “It was a Borders derby against Langholm on a Wednesday night.

“It was an eye-opener, if I’m honest.

“I played for 60 minutes and it was really tough.

Shawn Muir being presented with Hawick's award for player of the year in 2016 (Picture: Kenneth Baillie)

“There were some old heads in the Langholm team, so coming up against their experience was a bit of a shock to the system, although we did win pretty convincingly.”

Looking back over the 199 matches he’s played for the Greens since, he added: “My most enjoyable memory so far was in 2013 when we played against Dundee at Meggetland. It was a one-off game where the winner would be promoted into the premiership. I think everyone had written us off for it, but we did it. We beat them 39-38 and got back into the premiership. That game will always stand out to me. It was really special.”

Other highs for Muir – a father to Oakley, three, with partner Leah – include Border League title wins in 2015 and this year and spending three seasons as team captain, as well as being selected for Scotland’s club XV squad for three years running from 2017.

Occupying pole position in the premiership after making an unbeaten start to the current rugby season is another high for Muir and one he hopes will contininue.

“There’s a good buzz about the club,” he said.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been at the top of the premiership, so there’s a good feeling between committee, coaches and players, but we know there is still a long way to go.

“There are some good teams breathing down our neck, so we have to keep working hard and we can’t take any opposition lightly.

“As a squad, we’re taking things week by week, but we are determined to maintain our undefeated position.

“We want to improve our performances. We still don’t feel that we have played our best rugby yet.”

Telling of his pride at hitting the 200 mark, he added: “Earning my 200th cap is a proud moment.

“I’ve grown up here, I’ve followed the club all my life, watching them win leagues, and I’ve played all my rugby here. I didn’t ever think I’d be in this position, so it’s special.”

Club president Ian Landles is among those to pay tribute to Muir on his achievement.

“We’re all obviously really proud of Shawn joining the ranks of those who have earned more than 200 caps for the club,” he said.

“I’m not sure there will be many other clubs in the country with a list like ours. There are a number of household names of yesteryear included in it.

“Shawn has been a great stalwart of the club. He’s been extremely loyal to us, and I know the club mean a lot to him.

“I think he’s probably been unlucky to not have made it further up the ladder because I believe he is one of the best props in the premiership.

“He’s also the kind of guy whose love for the club goes beyond rugby. The weekend before last he joined our captain, Matt Carryer, to lay a wreath at the war memorial to recognise the 40 Hawick players who died during the two world wars.

