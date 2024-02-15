Premiership play-off final date still up in air
Dates have now been agreed for Hawick’s play-off semi-final at home to Kelso at Mansfield Park and Currie’s against Marr, with both taking place on Saturday, March 2, and kicking off at 3pm.
That was the date originally scheduled for the final, however, and an alternative has yet to be fixed, avoiding clashes with Scottish cup and inter-district championship fixtures.
The cup’s first round will be contested on Saturday, March 9, with quarter-finals to follow on Saturday, March 16, semis on Saturday, April 13, and the final on Saturday, April 27.
Inter-district championship matches are set to be played on March 23 and 30 and April 6, all Saturdays.
Premiership club rugby board representative Kevin Quinn said: “Season 2023/2024 has once again been an exciting one for the clubs involved in the premiership and especially the title race.
“It was only after results on Saturday, February 3, that the top four clubs to progress to the play-offs were confirmed.
“Hawick will play Kelso at Mansfield Park, while the winner of this Friday’s league match between Currie and Marr will earn home advantage for the other semi-final.
“The premiership clubs agree that our league concludes with play-offs as that gives an exciting conclusion to the campaign.
“Unfortunately, recent extended adverse weather has created significant fixture disruption and a challenge in concluding the premiership as had originally been envisaged.
“All four clubs have significant commitments for the Scottish cup as well as the inter-district programme.
“To that end, the premiership final date is one that can’t easily be set or settled.
“As progress in the Scottish cup develops, the clubs will continue to work with Scottish Rugby’s competitions team to figure out what will work best to help conclude this year’s premiership.”
2023’s play-off final was contested at Hawick’s Mansfield Park home ground on Saturday, March 11, with the Greens following up finishing top of the table by beating Currie 21-18.