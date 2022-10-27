Postponement knocks Peebles off top spot in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 ahead of trip to Fife tomorrow

Peebles drawing 26-26 with Kirkcaldy at home in April (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

The Borderers drop to third place in the table, on 23 points from six games, with Glasgow Academicals now in pole position and Newton Stewart second, both having notched up home wins at the weekend, by 32-5 against Cartha Queen’s Park and 10-0 versus Dumfries Saints respectively.

The Pees’ trip to Edinburgh to play third-bottom Boroughmuir has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 5, with kick-off at 11am.

Before that, though, they’re away to seventh-placed Kirkcaldy tomorrow night, with that game kicking off at 8pm.

Peebles drew 26-all with the Fifers the last time they met, at home at the Gytes in April, and lost the reverse fixture 30-25 on the opening day of last season last September.

The Borders’ Tennent’s East Region League sides enjoyed mixed fortunes on Saturday, with two winning and two losing.

Duns lost 18-3 at home to Portobello in division 1 and Hawick Linden were beaten 24-8 at Corstophine in division 2.

Both division 3 sides in action were victorious, however, Earlston by 37-5 hosting Liberton and Hawick Harlequins by 45-5 at home to Edinburgh Northern.

Gala YM’s scheduled division 3 home game against Edinburgh University Medics was postponed.

