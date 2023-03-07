Pees-y does it as Gytes colts win Borders semi-junior rugby title for first time ever

Peebles Colts celebrating after beating Northumberland's Morpeth Colts 52-34 on Saturday to win the Borders' semi-junior rugby title for the first time (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

The young Pees’ tries at the Gytes were scored by Ewan Hunter, Cammy Boak twice and Louis Whyte at the double, along with Ruairidh Smith and Jamie Fairbairn, with James Thomson converting six of them.

Hunter was chuffed to have helped notch up that first, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “I’m delighted with the result.

“It was a great physical game, but we back ourselves at the Gytes, just as we’ve backed ourselves all season.

“I’m so happy for the boys, the coaches, the crowd, everyone in Peebles. Credit to Morpeth, every time we hit them, they hit us back. We knew the challenge we were facing but luckily we managed to get ahead and stay ahead.”

Smith added: “It’s for the club and for the community.