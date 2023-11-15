​Peebles within one win of pole position in rugby’s Scottish National League Division 2

​Peebles are within one win of pole position in Scottish National League Division 2 after reaching the halfway point of the current rugby season.

Peebles beating Gordonians 31-20 away on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)

​Beating Aberdeen’s Gordonians 31-20 away on Saturday leaves them in second place, with 37 points from nine fixtures.

That’s four points shy of table-toppers Lasswade but they’ve got a game in hand on their Midlothian title rivals.

Third-placed Falkirk are also on 37 points from nine games but with a points difference 33 inferior to the Pees’.

This coming Saturday sees the Borderers at home at the Gytes to Edinburgh’s Stewart’s Melville, with kick-off at 3pm, and they go into that game five league places and 21 points better off than their visitors, 26-3 victors at home to basement side Berwick at the weekend.

Head coach Graeme Paterson’s Peebles side have already got the better of the coming weekend’s opponents this season, by 42-27 in the reverse fixture in Inverleith in September, so they’ll be looking to do the double on home turf.

Lasswade and Falkirk are both on the road this Saturday, at Newton Stewart and Aberdeen Grammar respectively.

The Borders’ three Scottish East Region League Division 2 sides are back in action this Saturday after having last weekend off.

Hawick Linden host Duns for a derby kicking off at 2pm and Hawick Harlequins are away to Livingston at the same time.