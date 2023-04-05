Peebles win last away game of season in Glasgow

Peebles beating Cartha Queen's Park 35-17 away on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)

They’ve now only got one XVs match to go and that’s at home at the Gytes to Kirkcaldy on Saturday, April 22, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Pees go into that final fixture sitting fourth in the table and set to stay that way come season’s end, their 67-point tally from 21 matches being 13 shy of third-placed Falkirk and 14 better than fifth-placed Lasswade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll be looking to do the double against the Fifers in two weeks’ time, having beaten them 52-15 in the reverse fixture at the end of October, though their visitors, currently on 53 points from 19 fixtures and sitting sixth, two places clear of this season’s five-team relegation zone, might be scrapping for points to avoid risking dropping to Tennent’s National League Division 3, depending on results between now and then.

The Borderers’ tries against already-relegated Cartha at the weekend were scored by Jack Harrison at the double, Euan Jackson and Robin Smith, all in the first half for a 32-0 lead at the break, with Frey Maciver adding three penalties and three conversions.

Zander Kelman, Peter Hollier and Cameron Rennie scored tries for their hosts at Dumbreck, with Rorie Watson converting one of them.

Peebles head coach Iain Chisholm was happy with his team’s first-half performance but not with what followed the interval, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was a good win and performance for us on the road at Cartha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was really chuffed with our first-half performance and our messaging at half-time was around keeping our foot on the throat, being a well-oiled machine and just going through our processes but we kind of got away from that.

“We’re really chuffed with the result but not overly happy about the second half, and the boys were upset about it as well.”