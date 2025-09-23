​Peebles’ wait for first win of new rugby season continues after 29-29 draw in Fife

​That stalemate in Fife extends the Pees’ winless streak in national competition to six matches, their last victory other than one by 26-14 at home to Gala in the Border League in August having been back in mid-February, by 25-24 at Glasgow Academicals, but it does at least end their losing start to the current campaign.

They’re now on seven points from four fixtures and sit second to bottom of the table ahead of a visit from basement side Berwick – yet to pick up their first points of this term after losing 27-5 at home to Highland at the weekend, their sixth league loss on the spin – on Saturday, October 4, with kick-off at the Gytes at 3pm.

Blindside flanker Robert Harrison at the double, No 8 Roddy Guiney and tighthead prop Ru Smith scored tries for head coach Graeme Paterson’s Borderers at Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park, with fly-half Cree Britee-Steer adding three conversions and a penalty, putting them 29-15 in front as the final whistle neared, only to be pegged back by two converted tries late on.

Touching down for head coach Quintan Sanft’s hosts were lock Harris McLeod, full-back Callum Kennedy at the double, hooker Craig Hamilton and loosehead prop Daniel Jennings, with replacement Ethan Murray kicking two conversions.

That was the second game on the bounce to have seen a win snatched away from Peebles right at the death following their 29-26 loss at home to Falkirk seven days previously. after having been 26-22 up with seconds to go

Peebles outside-centre and captain James Dow was happy to have picked up three points in Fife but disappointed not to have left with two more, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “Three points we took from this game, which is pretty good on the road.

“Any points we can pick up on the road are obviously a massive thing for us, especially with the position we’re in right now after a tough start to the season.

“We’ve got a lot to work on to turn these results around and really look to kick on.

“We’ll use this as an opportunity to learn and get better and find the points we’re desperately needing here.”

