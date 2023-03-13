Peebles urged to raise their game after 12-10 loss at home to Lasswade

James Dow on the ball for Peebles during their 12-10 loss at home to Lasswade on Saturday (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

His players let themselves and their club down against their visitors from Midlothian, he says, and he’s now calling on them to raise their game for this season’s three remaining fixtures in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2.

“We need to do better,” Chisholm told Borders Rugby TV afterwards.

“We didn’t deserve to win the game because we weren’t physical enough, our decision-making wasn’t good enough and we didn’t take our opportunities.

“There were opportunities for us to kick at the posts and we decided to kick to the corner despite our lineout not being a strength.

“I’m brutally disappointed with our performance.

“I really want a reaction and I want to see people representing Peebles in a better way than that.”

Saturday’s seventh loss of this season for Peebles leaves them sitting fourth in the table with 57 points from 19 fixtures.

Their remaining matches are at basement side Hamilton Bulls on Saturday, March 25, with kick-off at 2pm; at Glasgow’s second-bottom Cartha Queen’s Park on Saturday, April 1, at 3pm; and at home to sixth-placed Kirkcaldy on Saturday, April 22, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Pees’ only try at the weekend was scored by Robert Harrison, with Donald Anderson adding a conversion and penalty.