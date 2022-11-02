Peebles up to second place in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 after 52-15 win at Kirkcaldy

Peebles getting a tackle in against Kirkcaldy (Pic: Michael Booth)

That result took the Borderers back up to top spot briefly before being replaced the day after by Newton Stewart following their 25-5 win at home to third-bottom Boroughmuir.

The Pees, on 28 points from seven matches, are only a point behind the Dumfries and Galloway outfit, however, and they’ve got a game in hand on them.

They play that game in hand tomorrow in Edinburgh at Boroughmuir, kick-off being at 7.30pm.

Peebles’ try-scorers in Fife, as well as being awarded a penalty try, were Ross Brown, Donald Anderson, Frey Maciver, David Collins with a hat-trick and Ewan Hunter, with Maciver also converting four and Adam McDonald one.

Kieran Mitchell and Calum Kennedy scored tries for their hosts, with Fin Smith adding a penalty and a conversion.

Head coach Iain Chisholm was chuffed with that display, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We’ve been saying for weeks that at some point it’s going to click for us and someone’s going to get an absolute pasting and it was tonight.

“We scored a lot of tries and we played really cleverly as well. We were really, really dominant up front scrum-wise.

“There were some really, really strong performances, and the man of the match for me was Cammy Pye. He was an absolute juggernaut and every week he’s getting better.

Advertisement Hide Ad