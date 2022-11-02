Peebles up to second place in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 after 52-15 win at Kirkcaldy
Peebles are up to second place in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 after racking up a 52-15 win at Kirkcaldy last Friday night.
That result took the Borderers back up to top spot briefly before being replaced the day after by Newton Stewart following their 25-5 win at home to third-bottom Boroughmuir.
The Pees, on 28 points from seven matches, are only a point behind the Dumfries and Galloway outfit, however, and they’ve got a game in hand on them.
They play that game in hand tomorrow in Edinburgh at Boroughmuir, kick-off being at 7.30pm.
Peebles’ try-scorers in Fife, as well as being awarded a penalty try, were Ross Brown, Donald Anderson, Frey Maciver, David Collins with a hat-trick and Ewan Hunter, with Maciver also converting four and Adam McDonald one.
Kieran Mitchell and Calum Kennedy scored tries for their hosts, with Fin Smith adding a penalty and a conversion.
Head coach Iain Chisholm was chuffed with that display, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We’ve been saying for weeks that at some point it’s going to click for us and someone’s going to get an absolute pasting and it was tonight.
“We scored a lot of tries and we played really cleverly as well. We were really, really dominant up front scrum-wise.
“There were some really, really strong performances, and the man of the match for me was Cammy Pye. He was an absolute juggernaut and every week he’s getting better.
“Overall, I was really, really chuffed with our performance.”