Peebles targeting top-four finish in rugby’s Scottish National League Division 2

​Peebles are targeting a top-four finish in rugby’s Scottish National League Division 2 this season and, one game in, they’re on course to pull that off after winning their opener, at home to Aberdeen’s Gordonians, on Saturday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST
Peebles beating Gordonians 27-17 at home on Saturday (Pic: Peebles RFC)Peebles beating Gordonians 27-17 at home on Saturday (Pic: Peebles RFC)
Peebles beating Gordonians 27-17 at home on Saturday (Pic: Peebles RFC)

​That 27-17 victory at the Gytes sees them sitting in fourth place in the table, level on five points with the three teams above them – Stirling County, Lasswade and Falkirk.

Next up is a trip to Edinburgh to take on Stewart’s Melville this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and that’s followed by a visit from Stirling County seven days later, also at 3pm.

The hosts’ tries at the weekend were touched down by Matt Carryer at the double, James Dow, Neil Pate and Roddy Guiney, with Donald Anderson adding a conversion.

“We know that we’re a good side but we’re certainly not the complete package yet and there are things to work on,” new head coach Graeme Paterson told Borders Rugby TV after Saturday’s win.

“It’s good that we’ve got five points but it’s also good that we’ve got things to work on as that’ll take us forward and make us get better.

“What we’re looking at is certainly the top four as an aim for the end of the season but we’re going to break it down into chunks and our first six games are key, so we’re looking at getting at least four or five wins out of them and picking up points every time.

“It’s about us concentrating on our own game and focusing, because we only have 18 games, and making sure we give it 100% every time we take to the park.”

