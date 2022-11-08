Peebles still top of rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 after victory at Boroughmuir

Peebles on the attack against Boroughmuir on Friday night (Photo: Erica Guiney)

The Borderers – on 32 points from eight games following a 21-15 win at third-bottom Boroughmuir on Friday night – are three points clear of second-placed Glasgow Academicals and third-placed Newton Stewart, both on 29, Falkirk being a further two points behind, on 27.

The Pees’ try-scorers at Meggetland in Edinburgh were David Collins, Finlay Sinclair and John Gray, all their touchdowns being converted by Frey Maciver.

Reviewing Friday’s game, Chisholm told Borders Rugby TV: “We didn’t start overly poorly. I think we had it in our heads that this was maybe going to be an easy fixture for us and our effort levels didn’t match those of Boroughmuir.

“We’ve got to give a lot of credit to Boroughmuir. They did their homework.

“They scored a good opportunist try early doors and they were able to keep us in our half for a long time.

“We maybe thought we had an edge and tried to play too many phases.”

Chisholm credits his squad’s fitness levels for eventually securing them four points on the road, though they were unable to add a fifth.

“Our conditioning came through, and while there were Boroughmuir players dropping down cramping, we tried to up the tempo,” he said.

“We had so many opportunities, really good ones, to get the bonus point and I’m really, really disappointed that we didn’t, but we played really poorly and there was so much clutter in our game.

“It just felt like our effort wasn’t where we needed it to be.

“We had opportunities to not just win that game convincingly but get a bonus point and stretch ourselves a wee bit further ahead in the league.”

Saturday’s match against Falkirk kicks off at the Gytes at 3pm.