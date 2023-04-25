News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
39 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
2 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
2 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
3 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Peebles set to finish fourth in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2

Peebles wrapped up their latest Tennent’s National League Division 2 rugby season with a 24-5 loss at home to Kirkcaldy.

By Darin Hutson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST
Peebles try-scorer Ross Brown on his way to scoring against Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)Peebles try-scorer Ross Brown on his way to scoring against Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)
Peebles try-scorer Ross Brown on his way to scoring against Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)

That result looks set to see them finish fourth in the table, on 67 points from 22 fixtures, unless their fifth-placed Fife opposition at the weekend can manage to win their final fixture of the season, away to already-relegated Dumfries Saints this Saturday, by a 120-point margin.

Hooker Ross Brown scored the hosts’ only try at the Gytes but it went unconverted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy’s tries were scored by Dayle Turner, Kieran Mitchell, Connor Littlejohn and Owen Bonner, with Littlejohn converting two.

The Pees have one XVs game left to conclude their centenary season, at home to invitational side the Co-optimists on Friday, May 5, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Related topics:KirkcaldyFife