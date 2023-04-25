Peebles set to finish fourth in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2

Peebles try-scorer Ross Brown on his way to scoring against Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)

That result looks set to see them finish fourth in the table, on 67 points from 22 fixtures, unless their fifth-placed Fife opposition at the weekend can manage to win their final fixture of the season, away to already-relegated Dumfries Saints this Saturday, by a 120-point margin.

Hooker Ross Brown scored the hosts’ only try at the Gytes but it went unconverted.

Kirkcaldy’s tries were scored by Dayle Turner, Kieran Mitchell, Connor Littlejohn and Owen Bonner, with Littlejohn converting two.