​Peebles see lead at top of rugby’s Scottish National League Division 2 table cut to one point after 12-12 draw hosting Newton Stewart

​Peebles have had their lead at the top of rugby’s Scottish National League Division 2 cut to a single point after being held to a 12-12 draw at home to Newton Stewart on Saturday.

James Dow on the ball for Peebles during their 12-12 draw at home at the Gytes to Newton Stewart on Saturday (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

That leaves the Borderers on 57 points from 14 fixtures, but second-placed Falkirk won 43-20 away to Edinburgh’s Stewart’s Melville at the weekend to edge up to within a whisker of them, also having played 14 games.

Matt Carryer and James Hodgkiss scored first-half tries for the hosts, with Ross Wolfenden adding a conversion, to put them 12-0 in front.

Touching down to get their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway back into the game were Thomas Quigley and Robert Service, with David Gaw converting one of them.

A trip to basement side Aberdeen Grammar is next up for head coach Graeme Paterson’s Pees this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm, and they’ll be hoping for a winning double after beating the Aberdonians 46-13 in the reverse fixture at the Gytes in November.

Title rivals Falkirk are at home to third-from-bottom Stirling County, also at 2pm.

Peebles captain Murdo Anderson wasn’t happy with their two-point haul at the weekend, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We didn’t do anything that we’d been practising for the last three weeks, so I’m disappointed.

“I’m disappointed not to have taken more out of it than that.

“A draw’s better than losing but we’re not happy with that at all.”

Looking ahead to his team’s remaining four league fixtures, he added: “We’ll just have to work harder than we have been doing. We know what we need to do. We’ve been doing it in training and it’s been looking good, but we didn’t implement it today, so we need to ask ourselves why that’s not happening.”