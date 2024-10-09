​Peebles’ reserves get better of Souters in only Border junior league fixture not postponed

Peebles Reds beating Selkirk A 45-26 at the Gytes on Friday (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

​Peebles Reds’ 45-26 home victory against Selkirk A at the Gytes was the only game in rugby’s Border junior league to go ahead on Friday.

​Scheduled trips to play Kelso Sharks at Poynder Park for Hawick Force and Melrose Storm at the Greenyards for Jed-Forest A were both postponed due to the travelling teams being unable to muster enough players.

That one result sees Peebles move up to third place in the seven-team reserves’ table, with 13 points from four fixtures.

Melrose remain in pole position, with a maximum return of 15 points from three fixtures, and Kelso are second, on 13 from three.

Further down the leaderboard, Jed are fourth, on ten points from two matches, with Gala Reivers fifth, on ten from four; Selkirk sixth, on five from three; and Hawick bottom, on one from one.

This Friday’s fixture card sees Force due to play host to Gala at Mansfield Park, Jed at home to Kelso at Riverside Park and Melrose hitting the road to Philiphaugh in Selkirk.

All three of those games are scheduled to kick off at 7.30pm.

They’re set to be followed the Friday after, October 18, by Reivers hosting Sharks, Force playing host to Storm and Peebles travelling to Jedburgh, those games being 7.30pm kick-offs too.

Force’s cry-off on Friday was their third due to lack of numbers this season, following one at home to Selkirk on the campaign’s opening day – Friday, September 6 – and another the Thursday after, away to Peebles.

Jed’s was their second, following a planned trip to Selkirk on Friday, September 13.