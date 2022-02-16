Peebles pull out of rugby's Border League due to injury woes

Peebles have pulled out of this year’s Border League.

By Darin Hutson
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 7:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 7:45 am
Peebles playing Glasgow High Kelvinside in rugby's Tennent's National League Division 2 last month (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

That withdrawal, due to the injury issues also blighting the Gytes side’s current Tennent’s National League Division 2 campaign leaves only six teams competing in two pools.

Pool A, formerly home to Peebles, now comprises Hawick, Gala and Jed-Forest.

Pool B is made up of Kelso, Selkirk and current champions Melrose.

Peebles had only played one match in the league, a 28-14 defeat at Gala last August, but that result has now been voided, meaning that pool A is now starting from scratch.

Its next match will be Hawick hosting Jed-Forest on Friday, March 11.

Two games have been played in pool B and the next, and last, will be Selkirk hosting Kelso on Friday, February 25.

