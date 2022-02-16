Peebles pull out of rugby's Border League due to injury woes
Peebles have pulled out of this year’s Border League.
That withdrawal, due to the injury issues also blighting the Gytes side’s current Tennent’s National League Division 2 campaign leaves only six teams competing in two pools.
Pool A, formerly home to Peebles, now comprises Hawick, Gala and Jed-Forest.
Pool B is made up of Kelso, Selkirk and current champions Melrose.
Peebles had only played one match in the league, a 28-14 defeat at Gala last August, but that result has now been voided, meaning that pool A is now starting from scratch.
Its next match will be Hawick hosting Jed-Forest on Friday, March 11.
Two games have been played in pool B and the next, and last, will be Selkirk hosting Kelso on Friday, February 25.