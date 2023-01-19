Peebles player hit with six-week ban for ‘referee abuse’
Peebles player Andrew Brown has been hit with a six-week ban for pushing a referee during a game in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 earlier this season.
The No 1 made contact with referee Lee Fish while trying to join a ruck during the Pees’ 28-22 loss to Falkirk at home at the Gytes in November and that incident has now been reviewed by Scottish Rugby Union disciplinary officials and deemed to be abuse of Fish.
It’s not yet known whether Peebles will appeal against that finding but video footage posted on Borders Rugby TV’s social media feeds has sparked numerous responses in defence of Brown, not to be confused with the Jed-Forest head coach of the same name.