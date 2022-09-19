Peebles only a point off pole position in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 after two wins on trot

Peebles on the attack against Dumfries Saints at the Gytes on Saturday (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

The Pees sit third in the table, level on nine points with second-placed Kirkcaldy and only a bonus point behind table-toppers Glasgow Academicals, after they followed up their 43-23 opening-day victory against Cartha Queen’s Park at the start of the month with a 19-12 win at home at the Gytes on Saturday.

Robert Harrison, Buster Davidson and Rohan McIver scored tries for the hosts, with Donald Anderson adding two conversions.

The hosts’ head coach, Iain Chisholm, was glad to see his team keep up their winning ways, telling Borders Rugby TV: “We did really, really well to see out the game and get the win.

“We were disappointed we didn’t get a bonus point but, at the same time, we probably didn’t give Dumfries enough credit for how good they were. They were really physical, up front they scrummaged really well and they had a really good lineout.

“There are loads of positives to take for us. Defensively I thought we were good. We must have had about 20% possession throughout the whole game and that’s something we’ll have to look at. We can’t squander chances the way we did.

“I’m pleased we’re still unbeaten in the league and I’m looking forward to next week.”

Next up for Peebles is a trip to East Lothian to take on fifth-placed Preston Lodge this coming Saturday, kick-off being at 3pm.