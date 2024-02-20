Peebles now just one win away from promotion to rugby’s Scottish National League Division 1

Peebles halting a home attack during their 24-20 win at Kirkcaldy's Beveridge Park on Saturday (Photo: Michael Booth)

​The Borderers’ 24-20 victory at Kirkcaldy on Saturday takes them six points clear of second-placed Falkirk at the top of Scottish National League Division 2 with one game left to play – away to basement side Aberdeen Grammar on Saturday, March 16, with kick-off at 2pm.

A bonus-point win against the Aberdonians would confirm head coach Graeme Paterson’s Pees as champions there and then but anything less would offer Falkirk a chance of overtaking them as they’ve still got two games left to play, their scheduled trip to fourth-placed Lasswade at the weekend having been put back to Saturday, March 30.

Falkirk’s other remaining fixture is at home to third-from-bottom Stirling County on March 16.

Peebles on the defensive against Kirkcaldy's Callum Kennedy during their 24-20 win in Fife on Saturday (Photo: Michael Booth)

Peebles’ try-scorers in Fife were Matt Carryer at the double, one of them their bonus point-earning match-winner right at the death after falling 20-12 behind with seven minutes on the clock, plus David Collins and Hamish Bell, with Jack Harrison converting twice.

Callum Kennedy and Rhys Bonner scored tries for head coach Quintan Sanft’s hosts, reduced to 13 men by yellow cards at one point, at Beveridge Park, with Finlay Smith adding two conversions and two penalties.

Peebles captain Harrison was both delighted and surprised to see his side snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with time fast running out, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “I’m lost for words, to be honest.

“I didn’t think we were going to do it in the end.

Peebles in possession during their 24-20 win at Kirkcaldy's Beveridge Park on Saturday (Photo: Michael Booth)

“We’d gone 12-0 up early on but they came back and they were strong for the whole game, then in the last five minutes we managed to get two tries to secure the win. That was brilliant.

“Once they got back into it, they got a bit of confidence and we struggled to stop them.

“It was probably one of our poorest performances of the season, but that was all credit to Kirkcaldy. It was some game from them.

“We thought it was slipping away from us but we stuck at it and that’s all we can really ask for. Thankfully, we came away with a result in the end.