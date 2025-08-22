Peebles notch up first win of new Border League rugby season at home to Gala

Head coach Graeme Paterson’s Arnold Clark National League Division 2 hosts got the better of their visitors by 26-14 at the Gytes to add their first four points to the competition’s leaderboard and that means, just two games in, they’ve already matched Their tries were scored by James Dow at the double, Buster Davidson and William Napier, with captain Jack Harrison converting all but one of them.

Touching down the other way for Ewen Robbie’s National 1 Maroons were Michael Angus and Grant Stevenson, with Cameron Brydon adding two conversions.

That win lifts Peebles up to third in the table, level on four points with second-placed Selkirk, though they’ve played two games to the Souters’ one.

Melrose are top, with eight points from two fixtures, and Kelso, Hawick, Jed-Forest and Gala are all yet to get off the mark.

The next four games counting for the regional league, launched in 1901 and claimed to be the oldest of its kind in the world, are all Arnold Clark Premiership double-headers, all 3pm Saturday kick-offs, two of them next month and two the month after.

They see head coach Gordon Henderson’s Souters away to opposite number Graham Hogg’s Hawick at Mansfield Park on September 6 and to Nikki Walker and Bruce McNeil’s Kelso at Poynder Park on September 20 and hosting Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Melrose at Philiphaugh on October 4, October’s other top-flight double-header being an away-day at Hawick for Melrose on the 25th.

Next after that are stand-alone away matches for Hawick at new head coach Michael Harshaw’s Jed on Saturday, November 1, and, subject to confirmation, for Kelso at Gala’s Netherdale ground on Friday, November 7.

Two more top-flight double-headers follow for Kelso at Hawick on November 29 and Melrose on December 13, both Saturdays.

Melrose and Gala’s annual Boxing Day Waverley Cup match, being hosted by the former this time round on Friday, December 26, is scheduled to be this year’s final Border League fixture.

Next year’s first, though yet to be confirmed, is set to be a stand-alone fixture taking Hawick to Galashiels on Saturday, January 3.

Only three games are fixed for next year so far, a National 1 double-header for Gala at home to Jed on Saturday, January 10, and stand-alone trips for Peebles to Selkirk on Friday, February 13, and for Hawick to Peebles on Friday, March 13.

Dates haven’t been allocated yet for four of the campaign’s 21 fixtures – Peebles away to Jed and Kelso and Jed on the road at Kelso and Selkirk.

Gala start next National 1 season away to Edinburgh Academical on Saturday, August 30, with league rivals Jed-Forest at home to Marr that day and Peebles hosting Glasgow High Kelvinside a division down, all 3pm kick-offs.

1 . Peebles v Gala : Peebles v Gala Kye Jones making a challenge for Gala during their 26-14 loss away to Peebles in a stand-alone Border League fixture at the Gytes on Thursday (Photo: Erica Guiney) Photo: Erica Guiney Photo Sales

2 . Peebles v Gala Peebles on the ball as they beat Gala 26-14 in a stand-alone Border League fixture at the Gytes on Thursday (Photo: Erica Guiney) Photo: Erica Guiney Photo Sales

3 . Peebles v Gala James Dow scoring a try for Peebles as they beat Gala 26-14 in a stand-alone Border League fixture at the Gytes on Thursday (Photo: Erica Guiney) Photo: Erica Guiney Photo Sales