Peebles level on points with top dogs in rugby’s Scottish National League Division 2

Peebles are level on 15 points with table-toppers Lasswade after keeping up their winning beginning to the new Scottish National League Division 2 rugby season.
By Darin Hutson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Peebles beating Stirling County 28-15 at home on Saturday (Pic: Peebles RFC)Peebles beating Stirling County 28-15 at home on Saturday (Pic: Peebles RFC)
Peebles beating Stirling County 28-15 at home on Saturday (Pic: Peebles RFC)

​Their 28-15 victory at home at the Gytes to Stirling County on Saturday was their third bonus-point win on the bounce and only points difference separates them from the league leaders and second-placed Falkirk.

A chance to move up the table presents itself this coming Saturday, however, as the Pees play Falkirk away, with a 3pm kick-off.

The Borderers lost the equivalent fixture last season 38-21 in March and were also beaten by Falkirk ay home, by 28-22 last November.

Peebles head coach Graeme Paterson was delighted to see his side keep up their winning ways, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was another very good victory and a very good performance from our lads.

“I thought we controlled the game very, very well in the first half and transferred pressure pretty well to them and we looked to kick on in the second half.

“Fair play to those boys, they absolutely stuck to their task and we went back to what has been good for us – a physical, up-front dominance of scrum and lineout drive – and that’s what got us our bonus-point try at the end, with Roddy Guiney going over.

“Overall, the work-rate and the effort from the guys has been fantastic. We’re just needing to put in an 80-minute performance, not a 70.

“We look forward to another hard task next week away to Falkirk, which is going to be an even bigger hill to climb but these boys are ready for it, I’m pretty sure.”

