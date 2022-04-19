Peebles hosting Fifers for last game of Tennent's National League Division 2 rugby season

Peebles wrap up their current Tennent’s National League Division 2 campaign with a thrice-postponed visit from Kirkcaldy this coming Saturday.

By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 8:22 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 8:23 am
Peebles captain Neil Hogarth on his way to scoring a try against Preston Lodge (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

That game kicks off at the Borderers’ Gytes home ground at 3pm, and they go into it ninth in the table, with 48 points from 21 games, one league place and two points better off than their visitors from Fife.

Peebles’ penultimate game of the season was a 17-14 home defeat by East Lothian’s Preston Lodge last Thursday night, with all the scoring taking place in its first half.

Hooker Lewis Copeland and captain Neil Hogarth touched down for the hosts, with Donald Anderson converting both, but that wasn’t enough to get the better of their fifth-placed visitors.

