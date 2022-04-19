Peebles hosting Fifers for last game of Tennent's National League Division 2 rugby season

Peebles captain Neil Hogarth on his way to scoring a try against Preston Lodge (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

That game kicks off at the Borderers’ Gytes home ground at 3pm, and they go into it ninth in the table, with 48 points from 21 games, one league place and two points better off than their visitors from Fife.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peebles’ penultimate game of the season was a 17-14 home defeat by East Lothian’s Preston Lodge last Thursday night, with all the scoring taking place in its first half.