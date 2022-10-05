Peebles hoping to keep up winning ways at Berwick after bouncing back from 32-5 thumping in East Lothian
Peebles got back to winning ways at the weekend, seeing off Newton Stewart 21-10 at home, ahead of the closest thing to a Borders derby that rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 has to offer this coming Saturday.
Head coach Iain Chisholm’s Peebles side go into this weekend’s trip across the English border sitting fourth in the table, on 13 points from four games, having leapfrogged their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway.
Their upcoming Northumbrian hosts, promoted from Tennent’s National League Division 3 at the end of last season, are eighth, on nine points from three games, after edging out Midlothian’s Lasswade 18-17 away at the weekend.
Tries by Cameron Pye, Andy Muir and David Collins, all converted by Frey Maciver, earned the Pees their victory at the Gytes at the weekend.
Most Popular
-
1
Borders sides in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 looking to keep up winning ways after racking up clean sweep of victories
-
2
Hawick Legion and Stow go through to next round of football's Scottish Amateur Cup
-
3
Jed-Forest hoping to bounce back from Accies defeat at home to Heriot’s this weekend
Welcoming that return to winning ways after their 32-5 thumping at second-placed Preston Lodge seven days previously, Chisholm told Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “Newton Stewart are a good side. They were really good with the ball and they’ve got a quality back-line.
“We kicked a lot and our kick-chase was spot on. We nullified any opportunity for them to counter-attack and we went in at half-time 14-0 up. It could have, and it probably should have, been more.
“Our driving maul was really successful and we probably didn’t go there enough. Scrummaging-wise, again we were dominant but we were inconsistent.
“We were a totally different team to what we saw against Preston lodge the weekend before.
“Defensively, we still gave away far too many penalties, particularly around the breakdown. We’re making it way too easy for teams to get terrotory through penalties.
“There were a lot of opportunities for us to score. We had about three or four opportunities to get a bonus point there but we failed to, mainly because of our breakdown reaction speed and Newton Stewart’s ability with the ball.”
He added: “We’re excited about the challenge of going over to Scremerston this weekend. We know Berwick have not been beaten at home for a long time and we understand it’s going to be a physical contest, but we’re really pleased with last weekend and excited about this one.”