Peebles hoping to keep up winning ways at Berwick after bouncing back from 32-5 thumping in East Lothian

Peebles on the attack during their 21-10 home victory against Newton Stewart on Saturday (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

Head coach Iain Chisholm’s Peebles side go into this weekend’s trip across the English border sitting fourth in the table, on 13 points from four games, having leapfrogged their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway.

Their upcoming Northumbrian hosts, promoted from Tennent’s National League Division 3 at the end of last season, are eighth, on nine points from three games, after edging out Midlothian’s Lasswade 18-17 away at the weekend.

Tries by Cameron Pye, Andy Muir and David Collins, all converted by Frey Maciver, earned the Pees their victory at the Gytes at the weekend.

A Peebles advance being halted by Newton Stewart at the weekend (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

Welcoming that return to winning ways after their 32-5 thumping at second-placed Preston Lodge seven days previously, Chisholm told Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “Newton Stewart are a good side. They were really good with the ball and they’ve got a quality back-line.

“We kicked a lot and our kick-chase was spot on. We nullified any opportunity for them to counter-attack and we went in at half-time 14-0 up. It could have, and it probably should have, been more.

“Our driving maul was really successful and we probably didn’t go there enough. Scrummaging-wise, again we were dominant but we were inconsistent.

“We were a totally different team to what we saw against Preston lodge the weekend before.

Peebles head coach Iain Chisholm putting a tackle in on Saturday against Newton Stewart (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

“Defensively, we still gave away far too many penalties, particularly around the breakdown. We’re making it way too easy for teams to get terrotory through penalties.

“There were a lot of opportunities for us to score. We had about three or four opportunities to get a bonus point there but we failed to, mainly because of our breakdown reaction speed and Newton Stewart’s ability with the ball.”