Peebles hoping to keep up winning run as they take on NL2 table-toppers for second week in row

Peebles in action against Newton Stewart (Pic: Erica Guiney)

That win against the hitherto-unbeaten Dumfries and Galloway side was their third on the trot and the Gytes team are now on 14 points from four games, only five behind league leaders Glasgow High Kelvinside.

Next up for the Borderers is a trip up to Old Anniesland to take on the table-toppers this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ll be hoping to seize that opportunity to close the gap on them.

Peebles captain Ross Brown was delighted with that win and is looking forward to facing GHK, telling Borders Rugby TV: “I’m really pleased.

“We came up here knowing that Newton Stewart were unbeaten and we wanted to put a marker down for everyone else in the league and really put them to the sword.

“We stood up when we needed to. They started really well. They came really hard at us.

“I think our attack in the first 20 minutes was a bit flat, if I’m honest, and then we really picked it up towards the end of the second half and I was really pleased to get the bonus point at the end of the game.”

He added: “We always targeted GHK. We knew they were going to be a top team in our league. We were disappointed at the start of the season not to pick up a win against Kirkcaldy, but since then we’ve had three good wins, so we’ve got good momentum going into the GHK so we’re looking forward to that.”