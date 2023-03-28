Peebles hoping to finish Tennent’s National League Division 2 rugby season on a high

Peebles beating Hamilton Bulls 49-19 on Saturday (Pic: Peebles RFC)

The Borderers racked up a 49-19 victory at basement side Hamilton Bulls on Saturday and are now looking to build on that result to finish Chisholm’s debut season as gaffer on a high.

The Pees are fourth in the table at the moment, on 62 points from 20 fixtures with two left to go, both of them 3pm kick-offs – away to Glasgow's Cartha Queen’s Park this coming Saturday and at home to Kirkcaldy on Saturday, April 22.

Saturday’s win saw the Borderers do the double against Hamilton, having beaten them 21-14 in the reverse fixture at the Gytes at the start of December, and they’re now looking to do likewise against Cartha and Kirkcaldy, having got the better of the former at home by 43-23 in September and the latter by 52-15 in Fife in October.

Peebles are now safe from the threat of relegation but new boys Berwick aren’t, prompting Chisholm to pledge to try his hardest to do them a favour, if required.

“I’m really chuffed with where we are,” he told Borders Rugby TV. “We’ve got Cartha next week and we’ll be looking to finish the season off as best we can.

“After that Cartha game, our last XVs game of the season is against Kirkcaldy at home and if Berwick need us to win that game to stay up, we’ll be prioritising that and all the boys have bought into that.

