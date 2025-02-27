​Peebles’ hopes of survival in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 left hanging by thread after loss at relegation rivals Boroughmuir

​Head coach Graeme Paterson’s Borderers went into that trip to the capital with their fate in their own hands, one point and one place better off than their hosts and looking to stretch that gap to five or six, potentially putting themselves out of reach of the division’s three-deep danger-zone.

It didn’t work out that way, however, the Pees’ 11th loss of the season having left them on 34 points from 17 fixtures and seen them drop two places to second from bottom, 23 points better off than already-doomed basement side Dundee but now one behind Highland, their next opponents.

That last match of the season, away in Inverness with kick-off at 3pm, could turn out to be a head-to-head shootout to beat the drop – but only if Boroughmuir, now up to seventh place, on 38 points from 17 games, slip up at home to fourth-placed Biggar, though even a draw could secure their survival if neither of their relegation rivals are able to rack up a bonus-point victory.

October’s reverse fixtures were both decided by a single point, with Peebles losing 29-28 at home to Highland at the Gytes and Boroughmuir being edged out 39-38 in South Lanarkshire.

Touching down for Peebles in the capital on Saturday, assisted by a penalty try, were inside-centre Stevie Hamilton and replacement Lewis Copeland, with left-winger Frey Maciver adding two penalties and two conversions.

Their hosts’ try-scorers includeed Cameron Arthur, Jack Hamilton, Jordan Edmunds and Duncan McKinstray.

Reflecting on that defeat, Paterson said: “It was clearly a really disappointing result against Boroughmuir.

“They played some good rugby at times and I think our guys just were not firing at the levels we saw last week against Glasgow Accies.

“Too many unusual errors affected our ability to hold onto possession and our lineout not functioning at crucial moments just meant we were not able to get some crucial launch-plays going.

“It’s made it very difficult for next week but I know our guys will not give in easily and go into the Highland game prepared to give everything.”

