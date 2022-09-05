Peebles get off to winning start in league against Cartha Queen’s Park
Peebles got their first season under new head coach Iain Chisholm in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 off to a winning start at home to Cartha Queen’s Park on Saturday.
A 43-23 victory at the Gytes earned them a bonus point, putting them neck and neck at the top of the table with three other teams on five points.
Next up for Peebles is a trip to Fife to play Kirkcaldy, 20-19 winners away to Lasswade at the weekend, this coming Saturday for a match kicking off at 3pm.
“I’m really happy with the result against Cartha,” Chisholm told Borders Rugby TV.
“We’ve got some clear areas to work on going into the Kirkcaldy game this weekend, but I’m confident if we get those bits right in training this week, we can go there and get a result.”
Most Popular
-
1
Skelly Cup an early festive gift for triple-header victors Hawick
-
2
Dutch cyclist wins Borders stage of 2022 Tour of Britain by 1,000th of second
-
3
Cup run not as important as league, says Hawick Royal Albert boss Kenny Aitchison after replay defeat
-
4
Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley hoping to get back in saddle abroad soon
-
5
Melrose will learn lessons from defeat in Tennent's National league Division 1 opener at Stirling County, vows head coach Bert Grigg
“We have to make better decisions around the breakdown or we’ll find ourselves under a lot of pressure.”
The Pees’ try-scorers were Hamish Barber at the double, John Gray, David Collins, Roddy Guiney and Adam McDonald, with McDonald adding five conversions and a penalty.
James Thomson, Pat O’Brien and Stewart Hamilton touched down for their Glaswegian visitors, with Andrew Guthrie adding two penalties and a conversion.