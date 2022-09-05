Peebles get off to winning start in league against Cartha Queen’s Park

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peebles on the ball against Cartha Queen's Park at home at the Gytes on Saturday (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

A 43-23 victory at the Gytes earned them a bonus point, putting them neck and neck at the top of the table with three other teams on five points.

Next up for Peebles is a trip to Fife to play Kirkcaldy, 20-19 winners away to Lasswade at the weekend, this coming Saturday for a match kicking off at 3pm.

“I’m really happy with the result against Cartha,” Chisholm told Borders Rugby TV.

“We’ve got some clear areas to work on going into the Kirkcaldy game this weekend, but I’m confident if we get those bits right in training this week, we can go there and get a result.”

“We have to make better decisions around the breakdown or we’ll find ourselves under a lot of pressure.”

The Pees’ try-scorers were Hamish Barber at the double, John Gray, David Collins, Roddy Guiney and Adam McDonald, with McDonald adding five conversions and a penalty.