Peebles get back to winning ways against Hamilton Bulls
Peebles got back to winning ways in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 on Saturday at home to basement boys Hamilton Bulls.
The Pees’ 21-14 victory on home turf at the Gytes came after back-to-back defeats hosting Falkirk and away to Lasswade.
With 11 games played, they now sit fourth in the table, level on 39 points with third-placed Newton Stewart and only four off top spot, ahead of a trip to third-from-bottom Cartha Queen’s Park this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.
The hosts’ scorers at the weekend were vice-captain Murdo Anderson, Lewis Copeland and Finlay Sinclair with tries, all unconverted, and Frey Maciver with two penalties.
Touching down for their South Lanarkshire visitors were Stuart Whitelaw and Gregor Cowan, both their tries being converted by Andy Wilson.
Peebles head coach Iain Chisholm was glad to see his side picking up points again, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “I’m happy with the result.
“We needed a result to stay in the hunt.
“It would have been nice to get a bonus point, but for us, it was just about getting back on the horse after coming off, getting that win and building again.
“Performance-wise it could have been better, but the difference in performance between the first half and second was massive.
“Again our set-piece was quality. Our lineout ran really well and our scrum ran really well, but the thing that let us down is that we were a wee bit too wasteful with the ball.”